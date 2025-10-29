Michael DePalma, VP Business Development of OpenText, talked about the recent developments at the company, particularly the rebranding efforts and the launch of SecureCloud, a unified platform designed for security products. Mike emphasized the importance of empowering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) through a flexible go-to-market strategy that includes no contracts and free trials. He acknowledged the challenges MSPs face, such as compliance and cyber insurance, and highlighted the need for solutions that alleviate these burdens. Additionally, he mentioned an annual survey that gathers insights from MSPs globally, which helps inform their strategies.

The discussion also addressed the mixed feelings among MSPs regarding vendor consolidation. While some appreciate the convenience of a unified platform, others are wary of dependency on a single vendor. He also stressed the necessity for vendors to offer both bundled and a la carte options to meet diverse MSP needs.

