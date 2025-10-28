At the recent ChannelNEXT 25 West on Oct 23-24, it was clear that the artificial intelligence revolution is not some distant future; it’s a multi-trillion dollar reality already in motion, and according to industry leaders, channel and service providers are its indispensable engine. With Microsoft pegging the AI opportunity at $6.5 trillion and OpenAI estimating $7 trillion already in play, the scale of this transformation dwarfs previous tech cycles. Fortune 500 companies alone have committed over $2 trillion, signalling the start of a profound, 20-year shift (or sooner).

ChannelNEXT events have transformed to help the channel community navigate and future-proof their businesses (and their clients) in the age of AI!

“This isn’t just another tech trend; it’s the quiet backbone of this AI revolution,” stated Jay McBain industry analysis from Omdia. The data speaks for itself: 96% of global tech sales are partner-assisted. This translates into immense opportunities for integrators, agencies, MSPs, and all who are building value around efficiency, security, and measurable outcomes. Panel Discussion on MSP and AI

“We’re not just watching history; we’re living it. What are you building now to be relevant when this AI-driven era fully matures?”

For those looking to navigate and capitalize on this new era, here are ten key takeaways and pieces of advice for building and activating an AI roadmap today, uncovered at the recent ChannelNEXT event in Calgary:

Know Your Data First: Organizations must conduct a full data discovery and review to understand their existing data assets and everywhere it lives. Jaap Mantel Offer AI Readiness Reviews: Similar to cybersecurity audits, businesses should introduce AI readiness reviews to identify risks, uncover opportunities, and foster new client conversations. Dave Goldie Think of AI Like Crude Oil: AI technology’s true value emerges only when it’s refined, personalized, and applied to solve specific business problems for customers. Manuj Aggarwal Govern Before You Activate: Implementing popular AI tools like Copilot requires robust data policies and proper permissions to prevent exposure of sensitive information. Shane Gibson Build Helpful Digital Twins: Map processes and create digital twins or AI agents to automate routine tasks, freeing up valuable team hours. Use AI to Augment, Not Replace: The greatest potential lies in combining human and machine strengths to multiply performance, rather than replacing human roles. That said, smart AI may replace the hiring of additional staff. Randal Wark Work Yourself Out of the Center: Leaders should leverage AI-supported systems and people to create businesses that operate smoothly and independently. Experiment in Everyday Life: Start small by using AI for tasks like summarizing data, organizing notes, or generating content to build understanding and confidence. Lead the Client Conversation: MSPs should proactively guide clients through their AI journey, establishing themselves as trusted experts. Julian Lee Grow Through Collaboration: Partnering with other service providers, sharing best practices, and learning collectively will accelerate AI adoption and minimize errors.

This burgeoning AI landscape was the central theme at ChannelNEXT25 WEST. It provided a deep dive into the opportunities and challenges of the AI era, with a packed schedule of presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

Of course, there is NO AI without a cybersecurity-first mindset!

Watch for our AI boot camps, workshops, courses and clinics built for MSPs and their customers.

Julian Lee of eChannelNews talked about the “State of the Canadian Channel, Latest Market Opportunities and Building the Future Channel, Together. There are many headwinds, but MSPs can flip these into tailwinds!

The other big topic was Cybersecurity.

The event showcased a special selection of vendors whose combined solutions offer a highly effective defence against cybercrime, including Sophos, Acronis, Check Point Software, Mimecast, SOTI, Discern Security, SureStack , Topsec Cloud Solutions, RB Cyber Assurance Inc. Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem and many more from Pax8 and ITCloud. Each of these companies had major announcements as the cyber space continues to evolve.

Additionally, a specialized cyber insurance protection solution was introduced for the last mile of protection (includes two technological components that serve as an extra layer of surveillance, backing up existing safeguards). Try it for yourself to compare your premiums and start saving money today!

Thank you sponsors!

Some of our awesome sponsors who supported our mission of 80% non-sponsored stage time to deliver pure education

In a world buzzing with AI and Cybersecurity, you may lose sight of the other huge business opportunities in 5G, Power Management, Telephony, Logistics, Storage and Project Management. The channel explored the best solutions in these categories. Panel on Cybersecurity

We also had several top MSP experts on business valuation and exit strategies; revenue growth and streamlining business operations with Shawn Freeman, Dave Goldie, Randal Wark, Kevin Esau, Likky Lavj and David Poulson (who sold his MSP to Evergreen and made his first stage presentation to talk about his experience).

A topic of big interest was upselling and finding new clients.

We introduced a comprehensive playbook for MSPs, featuring an AI-driven process that integrates the right tools, prompts, and personalized content. Attendees experienced the entire process, from identifying ideal client profiles to prospecting, closing deals, and pinpointing target audiences.

This was enhanced by the latest “Digital Waterfall” digital marketing strategies and supported by practical, cost-effective public relations. Collectively, these elements provide MSPs with everything needed to achieve substantial sales growth, powered by AI. Panel on MSP Operations

The MSP Town Hall and Mastermind Peer Groups organically merged, creating a unique and impactful experience. During these private group sessions, we explored numerous challenges and discovered invaluable solutions. While the insights gained were substantial, what happens in the group stays in the group. Ask about joining one of our peer-groups.

For Those Who Attended:

It’s time to put what you’ve learned into practice and gain a competitive edge! We will be sending you a ChannelNEXT post-event action plan!

For Those Who Missed Out:

You missed a valuable opportunity! Even a single insight could have significantly boosted your business. ChannelNEXT FOMO is real and hopefully you will join us next time! Save the dates! Shane Gibson

Watch for a lot more content to come from news interviews…

Here are many more pics for the event: https://tpievents.smugmug.com/ChannelNEXT25-West-STamped-BMO-Centre-Calgary

We look forward to seeing you at our next event!

Cybersecurity fans – November 16 in Toronto is D-Day! Check the amazing agenda and speakers https://www.channelnext.ca/event/cybersecurity-defense-ecosystem-summit-toronto