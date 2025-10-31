Recently returning from Pax8 Beyond EMEA in Amsterdam, Urvish Badiani, VP Sales at Pax8, talked about the recent Beyond Amsterdam event, which attracted a substantial number of North American MSPs and focused on AI integration. Urvish highlighted the evolving role of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in the context of artificial intelligence (AI) and the strategies necessary for successful adaptation. He emphasized the importance of community engagement and collaboration among partners, noting that successful vendors create a supportive atmosphere at events to foster relationship-building.

The dialogue further explored the current challenges MSPs face in comprehending AI’s implications for their businesses, noting the necessity for MSPs to evolve their business models and the resources Pax8 provides, such as playbooks and on-demand courses, to facilitate this transition.