Nate Herz, the North American CIO of TD Synnex, outlined the company’s Partner First strategy, which aims to enhance the digital experience for channel partners by integrating training, enablement, and commerce into a single platform. This initiative seeks to alleviate the difficulties partners encounter with multiple portals, thereby improving efficiency through API-based connectivity and integration with tools like Microsoft Teams and Outlook.

Nate also introduced the upcoming launch of Partner Health and Fitness in Canada, designed to help partners identify opportunities and benchmark performance, alongside AI-driven tools to enhance customer interactions. He also touched on the Destination AI program, which supports partners in navigating AI implementation.