Deidre Deacon, General Manager for ViewSonic Canada, discussed the significant updates regarding the company’s operations in Canada. She shared insights into the company’s strategic expansion with new warehouses in Vancouver and Toronto, which will enhance delivery times from 7-10 days to 1-2 days for Canadian customers and reduce product prices by 20% due to tariff eliminations. This shift is expected to stabilize inventory management and pricing, benefiting channel partners.

Deidre also highlighted Viewsonic’s diverse product lineup, including LCDs, interactive panels, and a new Direct View LED Display.