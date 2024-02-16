Here are some of the stories you may have missed:

Interview about WAN transformation with Aryaka

Check out what Valimail predicts for the upcoming year

Speaking of trends and forecasts, what will happen with AI-powered PCs according to Canalys?

Our Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Episode this week was on Automated Marketing for Vendors with ContentMX

And our Security Podcast this week touched on DMARC authentication with EasyDMARC

Coming up: World Hacker Games on February 22nd. Watch for details here