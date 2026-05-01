Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:

Prescriptive growth for Ingram Micro‘s Xvantage

Don’t miss the interviews from the recent ITSec in St-Hyacinthe, Québec

Strategic evolution for Nucleus Networks

Our podcast this week was with WanAware on mapping the blast radius

Juan Fernandez‘ vision for MSP 5.0

Check out the interviews we did at the recent ChannelNext East in St-Sauveur

Our Channel Leader interview this week was with Jeff Winnett of Wildix

Resilient application performance with Bigleaf Networks

Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Zina Hassel of NJ-based technology consulting firm ZLH Enterprises

COMING UP: Next up is ChannelNext Central on May 28-29 in Toronto. See more info and register: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/ See what Monjur and Surestack will present!

Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Reserve your spot with our early-bird offers!