Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:
- Prescriptive growth for Ingram Micro‘s Xvantage
- Don’t miss the interviews from the recent ITSec in St-Hyacinthe, Québec
- Strategic evolution for Nucleus Networks
- Our podcast this week was with WanAware on mapping the blast radius
- Juan Fernandez‘ vision for MSP 5.0
- Check out the interviews we did at the recent ChannelNext East in St-Sauveur
- Our Channel Leader interview this week was with Jeff Winnett of Wildix
- Resilient application performance with Bigleaf Networks
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Zina Hassel of NJ-based technology consulting firm ZLH Enterprises
COMING UP: Next up is ChannelNext Central on May 28-29 in Toronto. See more info and register: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/ See what Monjur and Surestack will present!
Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Reserve your spot with our early-bird offers!