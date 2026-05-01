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Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:

  • Prescriptive growth for Ingram Micro‘s Xvantage
  • Don’t miss the interviews from the recent ITSec in St-Hyacinthe, Québec
  • Strategic evolution for Nucleus Networks
  • Our podcast this week was with WanAware on mapping the blast radius
  • Juan Fernandez‘ vision for MSP 5.0
  • Check out the interviews we did at the recent ChannelNext East in St-Sauveur
  • Our Channel Leader interview this week was with Jeff Winnett of Wildix
  • Resilient application performance with Bigleaf Networks
  • Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Zina Hassel of NJ-based technology consulting firm ZLH Enterprises

COMING UP: Next up is ChannelNext Central on May 28-29 in Toronto. See more info and register: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/ See what Monjur and Surestack will present!

Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Reserve your spot with our early-bird offers!

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