Legacy Investing recently announced the appointment of data and technology executive Jackie Steinberg in the newly created role of Channel Chief. A veteran of the tech industry, Steinberg has held leadership roles as the Channel Chief for DartPoints, the National Partner Development Manager at AT&T and Regional Channel Director at Comcast Business Nitel, as well as the Alliance of Channel Women, where she currently serves on the board.

In this interview with Glynis Devine, Jackie talked about her role at Legacy Investing, her career path in the channel, and advice for women in technology. Jackie explained that Legacy Investing is a private-equity-backed real estate firm specializing in flexible data center deployments that serve the “missing middle” between small colocation and hyperscale facilities. She described her channel role as leveraging 15 years of partner relationships to connect trusted advisors and technology service distributors with adaptable data-center space.

Jackie reflected on a pivotal career move—leaving a comfortable position for long-term advancement—crediting mentor support for subsequent promotions and broader leadership opportunities. She discussed experiencing imposter syndrome and recommended building a supportive tribe, asking for help, delegating, and being intentional about priorities as practical strategies for women advancing in the channel. Jackie also described recent volunteer fundraising with Cycle for Survival, noting the event’s 20-year history, $450 million raised for rare cancer research, and the team’s Peloton-style, multi-rider shifts during four-hour rides.