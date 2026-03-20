Guest: Gabriel Tremblay, CEO of Inscora, a Montreal-based insurtech startup that provides an automated platform to bridge the gap between cybersecurity posture and cyber insurance eligibility.

Gabriel described Inscora as a SaaS platform that helps MSPs and MSSPs participate in the evolving cyber insurance market by adding services, upsells, and client support to secure insurance. Their product suite includes a security toolset, insurability scoring, security posture evaluation, and form integration designed to work with brokers. The platform was originally aimed at brokers but was adapted so MSPs can create a new revenue line and close the “binding gap”; it can also integrate a resident broker or an MSP’s existing broker.

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