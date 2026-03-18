Ken Rayner and Kenrick Bagnall of RB Cyber, detailed a streamlined, “instant-issue” cyber insurance model specifically engineered for the SMB and MSP distributor markets. The initiative provides an online application process capable of issuing policies up to $1M immediately, with a roadmap to scale to $5M through upcoming portal upgrades.

The offering distinguishes itself by integrating insurance with proactive risk reduction, partnering with Watchdog for compliance and human-risk monitoring and NuShield for specialized ransomware recovery. To ensure rapid recovery during a crisis, the program features a high-touch “A-Team” incident response model, providing policyholders with a single point of activation for a comprehensive breach coach, digital forensics, PR support, and credit monitoring services.

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For more info, please visit www.rb-cyber.com