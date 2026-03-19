SpecterOps recently launched BloodHound Scentry to accelerate the practice of identity attack path management.

SpecterOps’ Robby Winchester, Chief Global Professional Services Officer, and Justin Kohler, Chief Product Officer, explained SpecterOps’ evolution from offensive security research into enterprise defensive products. They presented the BloodHound toolset, including BloodHound Enterprise and the managed offering BloodHound Scentry.

They then examined modern attacker tradecraft, emphasizing identity-based attacks that exploit legitimate credentials and implicit permissions rather than noisy exploits, and argued that many enterprise environments contain vast numbers of implicit permission-based attack paths. BloodHound’s value, they said, is identifying choke points where removing or hardening specific permissions can cut large numbers of paths simultaneously. They also addressed the accelerating impact of AI: AI increases the speed, scale, and quality of attacks, making detection alone insufficient and reinforcing the need for preventative, path-focused defenses.

See our past interview with the company: https://www.e-channelnews.com/when-was-the-last-time-you-tested-the-strength-of-your-cybersecurity-posture/