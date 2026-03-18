Frances Edmonds, Head of Sustainable Impact at HP, talked about the massive success and strategic importance of HP’s Amplify Impact initiative. Now encompassing over 4,500 partners—representing a staggering 80% of HP’s channel revenue—the program has moved beyond corporate social responsibility into a proven sales driver. Data shows that 71% of participating partners have directly won deals by leveraging the program’s tools, which include web-based self-assessments, global peer benchmarking, and tailored growth recommendations.

Frances highlighted a critical shift in market dynamics: sustainability is now a core requirement for procurement, talent retention, and “carbon-literate” customers. She explored high-value business transformations, including:

Circular Economies: Moving toward “Product-as-a-Service” models that extend device lifecycles and reclaim precious materials like recycled copper.

Moving toward “Product-as-a-Service” models that extend device lifecycles and reclaim precious materials like recycled copper. The Green Tech Stack: Examining the intersection of security and sustainability.

Examining the intersection of security and sustainability. Efficiency in AI: A forward-looking analysis of how Edge AI may provide significant carbon advantages over traditional, energy-heavy cloud compute models.

Ultimately, the consensus was clear: for the modern channel partner, sustainability is no longer optional—it is a competitive necessity that scales alongside technical innovation.

To learn more, visit the HP Partner Portal at: https://partner.hp.com/login