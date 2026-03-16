Special Guest: Krishna Tamburino, Senior Product Manager, Syncro

Krishna detailed a strategic shift in data management, urging MSPs to evolve from simple backup providers to architects of business resilience. He highlighted that modern data protection must integrate deeply with identity management and access controls—specifically leveraging Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD)—to secure client environments and ensure rapid, reliable recovery. As data moves to the cloud, MSPs must bridge the “responsibility gap” by educating clients that cloud-hosted data still requires proactive, third-party protection to maintain continuity and trust.

To drive growth, Krishna outlined a practical sales framework for MSPs:

Risk-Based Selling: Using real-world scenarios to illustrate the catastrophic cost of downtime.

Using real-world scenarios to illustrate the catastrophic cost of downtime. Strategic Bundling: Positioning backup as an essential, non-negotiable component of a core service stack rather than an optional add-on.

Positioning backup as an essential, non-negotiable component of a core service stack rather than an optional add-on. Operational Accountability: Implementing clear contracts to define responsibilities and utilizing version history and constant monitoring to guarantee recovery speed.

The consensus remains that in a landscape of increasing cyber threats, an MSP’s value is measured not just by their ability to protect data, but by their ability to restore business operations instantly.

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