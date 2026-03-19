E-Channelnews will be onsite covering the upcoming RSA Conference, with Paolo Del Nibletto reporting. The editorial focus will center on the rapid enterprise adoption of AI, specifically examining the critical intersection of AI governance, emerging regulations, and AI-driven threat landscapes. As organizations move beyond experimentation, the conversation at RSA is expected to pivot toward how these technologies are managed and secured within increasingly complex regulatory frameworks.

Paolo and Julian also addressed a bifurcated market structure: a “top-heavy” ecosystem dominated by a few major players, supported by thousands of niche vendors attempting to fill specialized gaps. To combat operational sprawl and “tool fatigue,” the industry is trending heavily toward platform consolidation and the native integration of AI into established suites. This shift—validated by a steady wave of recent acquisition activity—suggests a future where efficiency and reduced “noise” are the primary drivers for security leaders.

Attendees and vendors looking to share insights or schedule briefings are encouraged to connect with Paolo directly via paolo@technoplanet.com