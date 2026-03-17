Nucleus Security recently closed its Series C funding led by Delta-v Capital to become the enterprise “system of record” for exposure management.

Nucleus Security is redefining vulnerability management for the channel with a unified, multi-tenant orchestration platform designed specifically for the scale of MSPs and MSSPs. Born from high-stakes federal practice, the platform aggregates data from diverse security integrations into a “single pane of glass,” allowing service providers to rationalize their tools and automate complex workflows. The impact of this automation is transformative: Jeff Beavin, VP Channel, highlighted a case study where a 13-engineer team’s workload was reduced to a single person working just three hours per week. As Nucleus expands into Canada, EMEA, and LATAM, the firm is leveraging targeted AI to further refine search and reporting accuracy, ensuring that data validity remains at the core of its global growth strategy.

See our past interview with Nucleus: https://www.e-channelnews.com/nucleus-securitys-mission-in-vulnerability-management/