Glynis Devine is launching a high-impact Hive Mind series designed to provide women in technology with a psychologically safe, solution-oriented environment for peer-to-peer problem-solving. Each participant brings a single “burning question” to the cohort, leveraging the group’s collective intelligence to find actionable solutions. Tied to the ChannelNext East event, this exclusive gathering begins on April 14 with a women-only cocktail reception at Manoir Saint-Sauveur and an optional spa visit, followed by a focused, four-hour Think Tank and working lunch on April 15.