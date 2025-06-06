Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned this week:

Don’t miss our featured article from Julian about how to maximize event attendance

Data automation with Adeptia

Identity security with Orchid Security

Our podcast this week was on disaster readiness with Storage Guardian

Netrio on the role of MSPs in today’s market

Our Channel Leader interview this week was with Ken Totura of Massive Networks

Storage solutions with Nexsan

COMING UP: ChannelNext Central just wrapped up this week. What an awesome event. Stay tuned for more news and clips from the event next week.

Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about upcoming events this fall.