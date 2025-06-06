Nexsan recently announced the NV4000 unified storage array. The newest addition to Nexsan’s proven NV-Series, delivers high-speed all-flash and hybrid storage with support for file, block and object protocols. Designed to handle mixed workloads with ease – from virtualization and backup to media workflows and video surveillance.

In this interview, Vincent Phillips, CEO at Nexsan, talked about their innovative storage solutions, including the newly launched Unity NV4000, which integrates unified storage with cloud capabilities. The NV Unity series is a customer-friendly option, with features uniformly available across the product line, catering to various market segments from large enterprises to smaller businesses.

Vicnent also discussed the growing demand for data storage solutions, particularly in light of increasing ransomware threats and the trend of organizations repatriating data from cloud to on-premise systems.