Audrey Shink, President, Technologies Blue Eden

Audrey shared her experiences from the ChannelNext East event in Saint-Sauveur, Quebec, emphasizing the value of the information exchanged and the positive interactions with attendees. She pointed out that the primary risk in cybersecurity stems from human behavior rather than specific threats such as ransomware or malware. She also stressed the necessity of training clients to recognize and address these risks effectively. Furthermore, she urged organizations, including non-profits, to prioritize cybersecurity and adopt protective measures to safeguard their clients’ information.