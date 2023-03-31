Here are the week’s top stories:
- Check out our interview with Horangi‘s Head of Cloud Security Solutions, Americas, Dave Parsin, who participated to our Cybersecurity event in Phoenix in February
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Kim Watson of Wipro Canada
- Security vendor Endor Labs announced a new channel program
- Our Secure Connections Podcast this week was with Trend Micro
- Check out our featured article on channel Events!
- Some new acquisitions from Upstack, advisory platform for digital infrastructure
- Interesting chat with Chad Cardenas from The Syndicate Group
Coming up soon: Cybersecurity Expo at TopGolf in Columbus, Ohio, May 18th. Visit www.iotssa.com for details!