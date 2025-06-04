Speaker: Omry Farajun, President, Storage Guardian

Omry spoke about the evolving landscape of cybersecurity and the importance of personal relationships in the managed service provider (MSP) sector. He highlighted the need for MSPs to pivot from traditional backup and disaster recovery services to cybersecurity solutions, emphasizing the significance of integrating platforms and maintaining effective communication during incidents. He also introduced Storage Guardian’s incident response planner, which aims to assist MSPs in managing cybersecurity incidents, while also stressing the necessity of alternative communication methods as outlined by the NIST 2.0 framework.

Stay tuned for much more from Storage Guardian in the coming months.