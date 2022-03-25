Here are the top stories E-Channelnews this past week:
- We discussed with emerging vendor Adlumin about their new channel program
- This week’s Channel Chief interview was with Bob Kilbride of Virtana
- An interview with UPSTACK‘s Nick Caruso and their latest round of acquisitions
- New project called Produce8 from the team behind Fully Managed
- A discussion with newly appointed VP of Sales at D&H Canada, David Stephens
- COMING up: We will be starting our in-person events on April 7th in Montreal, check out www.channelnext.ca for complete dates and locations! Check out the few interviews we did with our sponsors!