Netrio, a Managed Service Provider (MSP) specializing in small- and mid-sized companies, helps organizations understand the questions and issues surrounding “cybersecurity insurance renewal season.”

In this interview, Brandon Nohr, CTO of Netrio, talked about the company’s offerings such as development, security, and IT management services tailored to various sectors, including manufacturing, finance, and healthcare. He emphasized the need for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to adapt to evolving vendor demands and highlighted the importance of compliance and effective IT management. He noted that organizations are currently cautious with their spending, seeking value-driven investments, and may consider outsourcing certain functions to enhance efficiency. He also addressed the role of MSPs in AI adoption, advocating for a strategic approach rather than relying solely on AI to resolve issues.

Brandon further elaborated on the complexities of cybersecurity program development, particularly regarding cybersecurity insurance, and shared resources like checklists to streamline the insurance process for clients.