Bryce recently joined Xurrent as Vice President of Marketing, bringing his deep experience in cybersecurity and SaaS to support Xurrent’s next stage of growth. Xurrent is a service management platform purpose-built to simplify and accelerate digital operations for modern IT teams and MSPs.

Bryce discussed his recent transition and the strategic focus of his new role, emphasizing the competitive landscape of backup and disaster recovery solutions. He identified established players like ServiceNow as significant challenges but noted the fragmented market presents opportunities for innovation, particularly with the rise of AI and evolving consumer expectations. He also highlighted how customer support and billing issues can affect user satisfaction, prompting companies to explore new solutions to remain competitive in the dynamic tech industry.

