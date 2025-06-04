Orchid Security recently announced the appointment of Trish Cagliostro as Chief Revenue Officer. Trish is best known for building the global partner org at Wiz, driving $100M in ARR in just 18 months and helping set the stage for its $32B acquisition by Google.

Now at Orchid, she’s bringing that same channel-first playbook to identity and access management—leading all of sales with partners at the center.

In tnis interview, Trish discussed her role as Chief Revenue Officer at Orchid Security and shared insights on the recent $32 billion acquisition of Wiz. She highlighted the collaborative efforts behind such significant industry moves and expressed optimism for a smooth regulatory process. The conversation also touched on the prevalence of mergers in the tech sector, with Trish reflecting on her career journey from the Department of Defense to her current position, emphasizing her focus on partnerships and innovative go-to-market strategies.

She addressed the inefficiencies of traditional identity management solutions, noting that organizations often invest heavily for limited application coverage. She explained how Orchid Security utilizes large language models (LLMs) to automate processes, resulting in substantial improvements, such as a 90% reduction in application onboarding time. She also discussed the transformative impact of generative AI on business operations, advocating for its use to boost human productivity and create new opportunities.