There are hundreds of events held annually in the IT industry, many of which we consider our workplaces. For some, the time spent on the road exceeds the time spent at home. These gatherings have transformed into opportunities for face-to-face interactions in an age where working from home or anywhere but the office has become the norm. With the rise of AI, attending these events may be one of the few ways to build meaningful relationships and ensure you’re not engaging with a deep fake.

Events have shifted away from the traditional trade show experience of aimlessly browsing numerous exhibitor booths and having your badge scanned, leading to a flood of post-event marketing communications. Be cautious about the implications of picking up that promotional swag at a booth. Wouldn’t it be more beneficial to have a smaller, curated selection of vendors tailored to the audience’s needs?

There is the good, bad and ugly at every event, including ours.

After doing events for 23 years, we are constantly evolving to meet the needs of our attendees and sponsors. The key is to listen to all sides and the secret sauce is finding the right balance. Easier said than done so you need to experiment and get feedback. Small tweaks until it feels right. We get many brilliant ideas and we are actually excited to try.

[For example: One person has provided us with a fantastic idea to speed-up our annual Reseller Choice Awards Ceremony, which typically lasts around three hours. We will do it in 2026 and publicly express our gratitude to this person if it works or I’ll take the blame if it doesn’t].

I am going to put our ChannelNEXT events on the line to see if we actually rose to the challenge of delivering real value and ROI.

“They are not like us”

Our events are supported by our news media, allowing us to offer a broader perspective and reach that extends beyond just the attendees. This can often prove to be just as valuable, if not more so, for both exhibitors and attendees. We bake in our news interviews and community into our events.

As a news media outlet, we receive a vast array of content, reports, surveys, and insights daily from various industry leaders and sources. We utilize this business intelligence to shape the event’s agenda. Our events showcase the finest discoveries we’ve made throughout the year.

[You can browse for months and still not view everything we have produced. Check out eChannelNEWS to see for yourself. If you are looking for new solutions and you want to get the inside information as well as meet the leaders behind the scenes, then search, watch the videos and listen to the podcasts on eChannelNEWS. It’s FREE with no interruptions! You don’t need to go any event to get this value]

Enter AI…

This truly transforms everything, regardless of your beliefs. I won’t comment on whether AI is positive or negative, but I can assure you that AI do not care what you think. Everyone who engages with AI holds their own opinions, which shape their reality. To better understand AI, I have been listening to experts, interviewing them, experimenting with their solutions, taking courses, and essentially diving in the deep of AI.

I do suffer from some AI fatigue, but I carry on because I am fascinated and I just do not know where it will take me. It’s like an adventure into the unknown. I do take some time to stop, digest and share the nuggets I find along the way.

Rest assured that I will continue to bring you the sides of AI that you need to know and not just the popular AI stories that you hear everywhere. I like to think of this as practical AI for humans.

At the upcoming ChannelNEXT event, we will feature some of the top AI experts who will provide you with the practical guidance you need. Each expert will deliver a talk on stage and also lead a Mastermind Breakout session for in-depth discussions, revealing insights that lie behind the curtain. I am confident you will be both surprised and impressed. This experience will be beneficial for all attendees, including other speakers and exhibitors, as it will enhance their AI skills and help them generate greater personal as well as business value and ROI. As news media, you can also expect to see extended content to spread the message throughout our community.

Back to the original topic of this article.

Instead of me writing about maximizing value at events, I decided to ask AI. Depending on the AI platform, I got slightly different outputs. I just picked the one below that was generated with a simple prompt.

Here is what AI had to say:

Events offer valuable opportunities for networking, learning, and business growth. To get the most out of an event, both exhibitors and attendees need a strategic approach. This article outlines tips and strategies for maximizing value at events.

For Exhibitors

Pre-Event Planning

Define Goals

What are the primary objectives? (e.g., lead generation, brand awareness, product launch)

What specific metrics will indicate success? (e.g., number of leads, sales made)

Prepare Materials

Item

Description

Brochures/Flyers

Provide detailed information about products/services.

Business Cards

Facilitate easy contact exchange.

Promotional Items

Giveaways to attract visitors to the booth.

Display/Booth Design

Visually appealing to draw attention.

Lead Capture System

Tools to efficiently collect and manage lead information.

Promote Presence

Announce participation on social media and email newsletters.

Invite existing clients and prospects.

During the Event

Engage Visitors

Train staff to be approachable, knowledgeable, and proactive.

Use open-ended questions to start conversations.

Provide demonstrations and samples where applicable.

Collect Leads

Use a CRM or lead capture app.

Offer a sign-up sheet for newsletters or special offers.

Scan attendee badges if available.

Network

Connect with other exhibitors and industry professionals.

Attend social events and receptions.

Post-Event Follow-Up

Lead Management

Qualify and prioritize leads.

Send personalized follow-up emails within 24-48 hours.

Evaluate ROI

Measure performance against pre-defined goals.

Analyze lead quality and conversion rates.

Gather feedback from staff and attendees.

For Attendees

Pre-Event Planning

Set Objectives

What do you hope to achieve? (e.g., learn about new trends, find potential partners)

Who are you trying to connect with?

Review the Schedule

Identify sessions and workshops that align with your interests.

Plan your time to avoid conflicts.

Prepare Questions

Think of questions to ask speakers and exhibitors.

Research the companies and individuals you want to meet.

During the Event

Attend Sessions

Take notes and engage with speakers.

Ask questions during Q&A sessions.

Visit Exhibitor Booths

Collect materials and business cards.

Ask targeted questions about products and services.

Network Actively

Introduce yourself to people.

Participate in discussions and activities.

Exchange contact information.

Manage Time

Prioritize sessions and networking opportunities.

Allow time for breaks and travel between locations.

Post-Event Follow-Up

Organize Materials

Sort business cards and brochures.

Review notes from sessions.

Connect Online

Send LinkedIn requests to new contacts.

Follow companies and speakers on social media.

Follow-Up

Send personalized emails to key contacts.

Reference specific conversations from the event.

Reflect

Assess what you learned and achieved.

Consider how the event can benefit your future goals.

That is the end of what AI generated. What do you think?

If you would like to get an actual Event ROI guide that humans created, just ask us and we will send you a free copy. Compare the difference. With AI, you could upload this document and ask AI to make it better. You can also include your input to have it be included. You could also rebrand and offer it to others or present it to your company as something you generated.

Who will know? How does AI compensate the humans who generate the original content? Who cares? Certainly, not AI. Do you?