Ken Totura, Chief Channel Officer at Massive Networks, shared insights from his extensive career. His experiences highlighted the challenges in the current market, particularly the need for transparency in telecom billing systems, which are often perceived as confusing and filled with hidden fees.

Ken elaborated on his journey through the IT sector, detailing his early sales experiences and the transition from products to services during his tenure at IBM. He emphasized the significance of deal-by-deal pricing for small businesses while discussing his work at MXLogic and the evolution of the telecom industry. The conversation also touched on the competitive nature of becoming a Managed Service Provider (MSP) and the necessity for differentiation and value delivery in network services.