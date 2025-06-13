Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned this week:
- Update interview with Bryce Roberts now at Xurrent
- New partner program from Axonius
- Our podcast this week was with Quebec-based solution provider Novipro on rising threats
- Update interview with ITCloud’s Carl Emond
- Many podcasts and updates from Pax8’s Beyond event
- New solution from Forescout
COMING UP: Don’t miss the wrap up from our awesome Central event last week. Next up ChannelNext moves out West on October 22-23
Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events.