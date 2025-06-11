Guest: Alain Cormier, CEO, Novipro, a well-established Canadian IT solutions provider, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec.

Alain provided an overview of the company’s extensive experience in the technology sector, highlighting its role as a solution provider and integrator for both small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises. He introduced a recent IT trends report that reflects the company’s dedication to understanding and adapting to industry developments. The report, which has been produced annually for the past decade, is based on comprehensive surveys conducted in collaboration with Leger Marketing, ensuring a well-rounded perspective on technology’s impact across various sectors.

The discussion shifted to the evolving landscape of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI). For the first time, AI is expected to surpass cybersecurity in terms of business investment over the next two years. Alain expressed concerns about the perception of IT departments within organizations, revealing a disconnect between business line respondents and IT decision-makers regarding the strategic role of IT.

Alain also addressed the challenges companies face in integrating AI, particularly concerning data privacy and security. He underscored the necessity for businesses to develop comprehensive cybersecurity protocols and business continuity plans, especially as cyber threats become more sophisticated.