Here are the top stories from E-Channelnews you may have missed last week:
- This week’s Women in Tech featured Michelle Bank of Nuspire
- Storage Vendor ScaleFlux introduced their global partner program
- Modern analytics company Imply announced major investment led by Thomas Bravo
- SharpenCX, an AI Vendor, has launched a new partner program
- Infinidat appointed James Lewis as its new channel director for EMEA and APJ
- And of course, the big news last week was the acquisition of IOTSSA cyber security events by Technoplanet
- COMING up: ChannelNext Central event in Toronto was held on June 2nd, in conjunction with our Canadian Reseller Choice, 50 Best Managed IT Companies, and Women In Tech Awards Gala DINNER! We will be posting news about this all week, stay tuned!