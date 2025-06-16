DataDome recently announced major advancements and expansions to its global partner program to put more businesses back in control of how AI agents access and interact with their digital assets. To support its accelerating growth, DataDome has expanded its partner program to include MSSPs, VARs, and Cloud Marketplaces, with tailored enablement tracks designed to drive faster time to revenue for each partner type.

Aurelie Guerrieri, Chief Marketing and Alliances Officer at DataDome, talked about the evolution of DataDome’s partner program in response to the rapidly changing AI landscape and its implications for cybersecurity. She provided an overview of the current state of partnerships, noting the distinct challenges faced compared to traditional cybersecurity firms. She recognized the need for relevance within the channel community, particularly as AI-driven fraud continues to rise, with 400 billion attacks reported last year. Finally, she emphasized the importance of understanding the intent behind bot traffic, as both harmful and beneficial bots coexist, and highlighted DataDome’s efforts to enhance visibility for customers through a database that fingerprints AI agents.

