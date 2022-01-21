What you may have missed on E-Channelnews this past week:
- Our sixth live Masterchat series on the Channel Partner Alliance this one on Digital Marketing
- Interview with Eric Gales of AWS about their expansion in Western Canada
- Don’t miss our Quick Guide on the top technologies MSPs should sell in 2022
- An update interview with WEKA‘s Jonathan Martin about their growth in 2021
- Finally, learn about a new partner program from emerging vendor, Netacea
- COMING up: Reseller Choice Awards and 50 Best Managed IT Companies will be revealed on February 3rd, stay tuned!