I may be a little biassed, but our recent ChannelNEXT Central event may have set a new standard that even the largest channel events might struggle to meet in terms of content, venue (overlooking Niagara Falls) and networking. Plus the best event organizational team in the biz! Big thank you to my co-hosts Randal Wark, Paolo Del Nibletto and Evgeniy Kharam.

In a landscape filled with over 300 IT events across North America, including some giants with thousands of attendees, ChannelNEXT stands out as a David-sized, regional event that has thrived for 23 years. Every year, we host three award-winning premiere events across Canada, along with other types of gatherings in various countries.

This year we are upping the bar!

As always, we kicked off the event with channel analyst Jay McBain, who shared the latest insights on the state of the channel and market trends. This was complemented by a discussion between Paolo Del Nibletto and myself regarding the impact of tariffs in the channel. All channel partners need to do is pay attention to these trends to navigate towards success.

In 2025, ChannelNEXT events have evolved to be entirely content-driven rather than sponsorship-driven. This shift means we will only have a selected number of vendors to ensure a wealth of high-quality educational content.

The focus of our events has shifted towards outcome-driven AI for channel partners and their customers. This goes far beyond the AI incorporated into vendor solutions that nearly every provider now offers; we aim to explore the next level of AI empowerment and governance.

We are also going to untangle one of the biggest pain points for MSPs “death by a thousand tools”. Together with our leading MSP partners, we know what works and what doesn’t. With AI, many tools are becoming redundant and even obsolete. Tools can cost MSPs a lot of money, time and other resources. Simplifying the business operations for MSPs delivers better outcomes including a dramatic increase in productivity, customer satisfaction, employee happiness as well as retention, plus saves them a lot of money. Literally – do more with much less and a lot easier!

Our deep dive through our news media and research into the vast world of AI has unearthed valuable insights. Today, we are excited to introduce ten initiatives designed to help channel partners scale their businesses and support their clients in doing the same (this also helps vendors).

While LLMs are popular, it’s essential to recognize that they are just one piece of the puzzle. There exists a comprehensive ecosystem of tools and services that can be combined to enhance and accelerate the quality of your AI experience. Ultimately, the success of your AI journey will depend on how well you mix these elements.

Here are just ten initiatives we launched at ChannelNEXT Central, each an innovator in its category. Watch for videos coming on each of these AI leaders and what they are bringing to the channel!

Sales Empowered by AI Marketing Empowered by AI Buyer’s Online and Call-Center Journey Guided by AI Deep Research with AI Multiple AI Agents AI Training AI Lead Generation Social Media Content and Scheduling Empowered by AI AI Search Engines AI for Productivity and Customer Service

Underlying those outcomes are AI governance, privacy and security. Without these foundational elements, your AI may become your worst nightmare. I also want to stress that even though we are going deep and wide on AI, ChannelNEXT is not only focused on AI!

We also presented a comprehensive array of cybersecurity solutions and support services.

Here are some of the companies we featured to help the channel in their cybersecurity battle.

Acronis, OpenText, Mimecast, Kaspersky, Scale Computing, Microsoft, and innovative startups such as SureStack. Additionally, we included a broader vendor stack to fill gaps from SaaS distributors and marketplaces like Pax8, ITCloud, and D&H. Monjur was present to assist MSPs in securing the right managed services contracts for their protection, and we showcased RB Cyber Insurance, which offers independent oversight and protection in the event of a breach, on top of the insurance policy.

The business of cybersecurity is a never-ending journey and always changing, so no one event will ever be enough. We highlighted the all-encompassing Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem, the ultimate catch-all resource for addressing all your cybersecurity needs. Become a member to learn how to stay ahead of the cybersecurity curve 365 days a year!

We also featured top-notch security and AI-empowered hardware, networking, and storage solutions from Dell, HPE Aruba, and QNAP. Moreover, Millenium Micro, a buying group, was on hand to help channel partners save money on their purchases and enhance their operations on many levels. And, you have to see what Scale Computing is doing with virtualization and edge computing. Lastly, we introduced a vendor capable of addressing 100% of your VoIP and UCaaS requirements: Net2Phone!

Two additional significant highlights include a Public Relations service specifically tailored for channel partners, which could be a game-changer for growing your brand and company. Plus, Expedite Commerce, which assists your clients in their digital transformation with the buyer’s journey seamlessly integrated. Be sure to request a demo to see how their AI-powered sales and automation are driving greater success for their customers.

You might think that was enough, but we didn’t stop there. We gathered some of the industry’s leading figures including Natalie Benitah, Michelle Biase, Joanna Muzzatti , Mark Scott (talking about the future of MSPs), Michael Contento, CEPA, Rob Rae, Stephen Nichols, Vince Fung, Mike Pearlstein, Erez Zevulunov and many more to gain insights into their thoughts and plans in this era of AI, along with other challenges facing the industry, such as tariffs and economic uncertainties. It’s crucial to have forward-thinking leaders who are prepared to take calculated risks to guide the channel through these turbulent times.

We also addressed topics like business evaluation, exit strategies for MSPs, and how they can best prepare their companies, regardless of whether they plan to sell. Thank you Joe Graci and Michael Contento, CEPA for sharing such valuable insights. We have some big things coming to help MSPs in building valuation!

Our team-building and communication workshop was eye-opening, prompting everyone to reflect on their communication styles. This is a valuable skill that will serve them well throughout their lives! Thank you, Glynis E. Devine, CSP. Bravo! Four amazing MSPs/MSSPs

We concluded with a Mastermind Town Hall where experts and channel partners gathered to discuss their challenges and pain points while exploring solutions from various perspectives. This session is the highlight of the ChannelNEXT experience, tying together all that was learned over the two days and providing an opportunity for final questions.

Of course, we also enjoyed fantastic social networking opportunities, delicious food, and excellent hospitality, courtesy of Kaspersky! Thank you Kaspersky!

Award winners for Best in Show were Pax8 and Best Lions’ Den Kaspersky. Congrats and well earned as this is what the attendees voted for! Thank you RB Cyber Insurance for giving one voter $500.

Did ChannelNEXT Central hit the sweet spot for channel partners and sponsors? You can ask them directly. From the feedback we got it seems like we are fast tracking in that direction and we are just getting started.