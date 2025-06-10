Axonius, a cybersecurity asset management platform, has developed an expansion to its Correlated Partner Program, providing stronger capabilities within actionability, visibility and service delivery, among several other support and development tools for channel partners to strategically expand their portfolios.

In this interview, Mark Daggett, Vice President of WW Channels and Alliances at Axonius, highlighted the evolution of the partner program over the past five and a half years, noting that last year, 97% of new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) were generated through channel partnerships. He stressed the importance of simplicity for new partners and the need for knowledgeable partners who have undergone training and certification. He also talked about an elite partner program aimed at fostering deeper collaboration and providing significant benefits to select partners.

Mark elaborated on Axonius’ capabilities in providing a comprehensive view of client environments, identifying inefficiencies through automated enforcements, and expanding API integrations from 30 to 1,200. He discussed the development of intellectual property around Axonius services, including various assessments that help channel partners identify customer needs and revenue opportunities.

