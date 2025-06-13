Guests: James Mignacca, CEO and Alexandra Kehayas, Head of Marketing, at Cavelo, a cybersecurity company that provides an Attack Surface Management (ASM) platform, primarily focused on helping Managed Service Providers (MSPs) protect their customers’ sensitive data.



The discussion focused on Cavelo’s efforts to support Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in enhancing cybersecurity through a simplified platform, with Alexandra highlighting a remarkable growth rate of 272% year-over-year. The importance of data classification for protecting sensitive information across various cloud services was emphasized, alongside the growing need for compliance with Canadian regulations, particularly Quebec’s Law 25.