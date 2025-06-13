Forescout recently launched eyeScope, a new cloud-based platform to help organizations address these risks head-on.

Justin Foster, CTO at Forescout, talked about this new product in the broader context of cybersecurity challenges, particularly concerning IoT and OT device vulnerabilities. He elaborated on EyeScope’s capabilities, which include translating complex security metrics into actionable insights for non-technical stakeholders, thereby enhancing enterprise health monitoring. Justin also provided an overview of Forescout’s strategies to combat these threats, highlighting the company’s research initiatives that utilize adversarial engagement environments to preemptively identify vulnerabilities.

