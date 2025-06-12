AppDirect, a leading B2B commerce platform, recently announced the appointment of Carl Emond as General Manager of ITCloud.

Since joining the company in 2018, Carl has been a cornerstone of ITCloud’s growth, particularly following its acquisition by AppDirect. With a strong technical background and a deep understanding of partner needs, he brings a unique blend of expertise and passion to his new role.

In this interview, Carl shared insights from his 30 years in the IT field, beginning in the pulp and paper industry. He addressed the current challenges faced by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), particularly regarding resource limitations and the growing significance of security in their services. Carl also highlighted the success of a recent IT Cloud event in Trois-Rivières, which celebrated founder Mirco Cristani’s retirement and focused on the role of AI in enhancing partner engagement.

Carl elaborated on the development of an AI chatbot aimed at assisting partners with product and commission inquiries, emphasizing the importance of automation and support in improving MSP services. He outlined IT Cloud’s recent achievements and the strategic partnership with AppDirect, which has expanded their development and marketing teams.