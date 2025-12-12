Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:

Joint Interview with Red Hat and partner Arctiq

Our podcast this week was with Paolo Del Nibletto and Randal Wark on AI, Tariffs, and GDPR

Equipment management with Synergy Associates

New partner program from Fastly

Featured article from Julian on his reflections from 2025

Don’t miss our annual predictions from Jay McBain

Winners of the 50 Best Managed IT Companies in UK were announced

ERP Systems with Syntax

Create your digital twin with TetraNoodle

COMING UP: February 5, 2026: This is a once-a-year event where the top Canadian IT Industry leaders come together to network and recognize the country’s best vendors and distributors of the Reseller Choice Awards, as well as Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies (VARs, MSPs and ITSPs), and, the WIT (Women In Tech) awards to recognise the top 10 women for their leadership role in the IT industry. Purchase your dinner ticket now as space is limited! Don’t forget to vote at www.resellerchoiceawards.com

