Here are the recent top stories from E-Channelnews:
- Updates from cloud endpoint management solution Action1 RMM
- New hires at threat intelligence company Cybrary
- SaaS company New Relic revamps channel partner program
- Media Sonar presents 20 security experts to watch for if you are an MSP
- Data storage solution provider Infinidat announces new portal for channel partners
- New threat activity report from Nuspire
- Our Channel Chief interview this week was with Heather Murray from AvePoint
- Again on the channel programs front, data virtualization company Zetaris expands its partner program
COMING up: E-ChannelNews media will be covering the upcoming ChannelCon in Chicago, IL from August 2nd to August 4th. Read all about it here!