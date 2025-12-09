What an extraordinary year 2025 has been. We stand at a unique historical juncture, presented with the opportunity to actively shape the future through the unprecedented advancement of AI and cybersecurity – the good, the bad ad the ugly.

Just when 2020 felt like the peak of global upheaval with the pandemic, 2025 arrived, pouring gasoline on the flame. The rapid rise of hyper-automation and digital transformation presents an unprecedented challenge to us as organic beings.

Humans finds difficult what machines do and machines find difficult what humans do. Will AI bridge this gap? And, how will cybersecurity, powered by AI, keep us safe?

Five years from now, our current decisions will be judged on whether we navigated this new era wisely.

We discovered that Canadian Resilience Is Alive and Well In 2025!

We all experienced a major shake-up in the World order, marked by escalating tariff wars, political wrestling and other global conflicts. Canada endured its own unfair share of this disruption. While the immediate economical pain is undeniable, I remain optimistic that this struggle will ultimately yield positive outcomes. It has already initiated a process of breaking down internal Canadian barriers and has refocused us to look for new markets.

As a nation immensely rich in essential resources with massive global demand, we missed earlier opportunities for diversification. We simply hadn’t conceived that any US leadership would turn their backs on such a close ally. I know several countries talk about their close relationships, but I see none that are comparable to Canada and USA.

Despite this geopolitical tension, it’s important to remember that a large majority of Americans are appalled by this treatment of Canada. The spirit of cooperation remains strong; for instance, Canadians were quick to assist American friends during the recent California fires. The essence of the Canadian-American relationship, exemplified in stories like the musical Come from Away, is one of mutual support. I am confident that the current turmoil is temporary and driven by the actions of a few individuals.

Following conversations with hundreds of tech leaders throughout 2025, I’ve compiled my top 10 takeaways:

AI is like “Dark Matter”: AI has become ubiquitous—like some unknown “dark matter.” Its presence is felt everywhere, performing feats that constantly shock us, and its capabilities are exponentially improving. As an avid user, I never anticipated technology achieving what it has in 2025, at such a fast pace. Let’s hope it does not turn into “HAL” from 2001: A Space Odyssey “I can’t help you Dave”. The Rise of AI Washing: Everyone claims to have an AI strategy, making it difficult to discern the truth. The mere public declaration of “AI Inside” signals a superior solution. Literally, every vendor claims to do more and better with AI embedded into their solution. The Democratization of AI: Tools and processes for leveraging AI are becoming easier and more accessible, unlocking new human potential. This is the first genuine challenge to human IQ. As cognitive tasks become outsourced, Emotional Intelligence (EQ) is rapidly becoming the new currency in professional skills. Creativity too! AI is again the Buzz Word of 2025 (“Uncertainty” is a close second): Amidst global chaos, rising costs and economic uncertainties, AI has been not so quietly advancing by leaps and bounds. Look at the planned investments into building data centres as a percentage of GDP. AI Skills Outshines Traditional Education: Investing in AI skills today is arguably more valuable than a traditional degree (depending on the field), and it’s largely accessible for free to the user. While some academics may disagree, those who grasp this morphing knowledge landscape understand that an AI-savvy individual is better positioned for success than one relying solely on a traditional education. Trades like plumbing, electrical and constructions need not worry until the robots get here :o). Cybersecurity Battle Powered by AI: AI is escalating the cyber battle on both sides as we continue to grapple with the good, bad and ugly of AI. The cyber threat is increasing in sophistication so protecting your domain is non-negotiable. For the latest on our initiatives to help the community push back on cybercrime, see: Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summit 2025. The Energy Crisis for AI: Energy is a growing concern for most AI providers. We face a potential energy shortfall and it’s unclear how to overcome. Canada, with its vast resources and nuclear energy capabilities, could potentially shine here. Beyond the energy sources, the current electrical grid infrastructure is fragmented and strained. Energy could be the “achilles heal” of AI. Look Beyond AI and Cyber: While AI and Cybersecurity dominate the conversation, a wider lens is necessary. Significant progress is being made in areas like AI-Empowered PCs, IoT, 5G, and ERP systems leveraging AI-steroids. It’s wise to be exploring these technologies to maximize desired outcomes. The Digital Twin May be a Critical Step Towards AI Readiness: The path to basic AI readiness requires three things: governance, mental framework and prompt skill. Building YOUR DIGITAL TWIN may be a best exercise you can do today to leverage AI. This is not the same as AI Agents. Your digital twin can actually help you with your AI game including building and managing your AI Agents. Think of it as your personal Interface to AI, powered by your customized Operating System (If you wish to start your digital twin journey, check out Manju Aggarwal and look for his workshops). Keep Calm and Carry On: With so much that has happened in 2025, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and 2026 looks like it is going to be another bumper year. Your life is the sum of all your choices. Hopefully what we learned in 2025 will help us make better choices in 2026.

Staying Informed is the best way to navigate the future:

For deeper dives into more 2025 perspectives and 2026 predictions, I encourage you to check out the hundreds of video interviews on www.e-channelnews.com.

A free subscription will deliver a weekly summary and updates throughout the year and it helps us to continue providing independent news coverage for the IT industry. You are welcome to connect with me on LinkedIn or follow our other social channels for more content.