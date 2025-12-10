Jay McBain, Chief Analyst Channels, Partnerships & Ecosystems at Omdia, outlined the strategic shifts facing the tech industry ahead of 2026. He pointed out the concerning gap between the success of consumer AI and the low ROI from most business AI implementations, linking this challenge to data center dependency and sustainability issues. He forecast major growth in managed security and AI services and stressed that companies must identify key market segments, develop essential skills, and use strategic partnerships to capitalize. Both McBain and Julian emphasized the importance of differentiation and strong leadership to succeed in a market increasingly defined by digital sameness.

