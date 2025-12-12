Guest: Vince LaPietra, Senior Sales Director at Adaptiv Networks (formerly known as Elfiq Networks), a Canadian technology company that specializes in providing cloud-managed SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) and SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) solutions.

Vince presented an overview of their offerings, emphasizing the engaging discussions on cybersecurity and AI’s impact. He detailed the company’s SD-WAN and SASE solutions tailored for MSPs, which enable the delivery of reliable internet services featuring redundancy and traffic prioritization. The solutions incorporate built-in cybersecurity measures, including URL filtering and malware detection, and highlight the necessity for MSPs to maintain visibility for monitoring internet performance and swiftly resolving issues.