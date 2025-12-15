Guests: Fred Patterson, Canadian Ecosystem Leader and Michelle Laoussadi, VP Americas Commercial Sales, at Red Hat, a major American software company that provides open source software products to enterprises globally.

The discussion focused on Red Hat’s strategies for enhancing partnerships and driving growth within the commercial sector, particularly among small to mid-sized businesses. Michelle emphasized the company’s commitment to collaboration, encapsulated in the motto “partner always and early.” Fred highlighted the importance of building a robust partner ecosystem to improve customer experiences and expand investments in Red Hat’s offerings.

The conversation also addressed Red Hat’s initiatives in the AI landscape, with Michelle noting the establishment of a dedicated AI team to support partners and customers. Fred pointed out the evolving nature of partnerships, where multiple partners often collaborate to deliver comprehensive solutions, emphasizing the need for integrators and value-added partners to facilitate these efforts.

