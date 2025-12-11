Marcelo Tamassia, Global CTO at Syntax, talked about the gradual transition to SaaS-based solutions due to the critical role of ERPs in business operations. He noted that while many ERP systems are still on-premises, there is a shift towards private clouds and hyperscalers. He highlighted the importance of careful planning and governance as companies navigate data management complexities and AI integration. He also advocated for a balanced approach to AI adoption, combining top-down and bottom-up strategies, and underscored the necessity of fostering a culture that values technology to enhance business outcomes.

Marcelo addressed the evolving focus of hackathons related to Gen AI, shifting from pilot projects to demonstrating financial outcomes by 2026. He acknowledged the challenges posed by data silos and the importance of effective governance and access controls for AI tools.

