Aron Waisman, VP Sales of Synergy Associates, talked about the strategic growth and operational insights of Synergy Associates, particularly regarding their expansion efforts in Canada and South America.

He addressed the company’s vital role as a stocking distributor, which maintains competitive pricing and product availability despite market volatility. Synergy’s primary focus is on customer experience, highlighted by its ability to generate rapid quotes and expedite delivery—essential for data center efficiency. Strong OEM relationships underpin this competitive pricing and boost overall customer satisfaction.

