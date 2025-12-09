Fastly, a leader in global edge cloud platforms, recently launched the Fastly Certified Services Partner Program, a new initiative that provides technical security professionals at partner organizations with the comprehensive training and certification needed to effectively implement and manage Fastly’s advanced security solutions.

Fastly’s VP of Global Partnerships, Jeff Alpen, outlined the company’s mission to enhance internet performance and reliability through strategic partnerships with major cloud providers like AWS and GCP. He emphasized the certification program’s role in equipping partners with essential technical knowledge to excel in security and application development.

He also highlighted Fastly’s commitment to fostering long-term relationships with partners, focusing on creating economic and brand value while encouraging open communication about their needs.