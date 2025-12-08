Guests: Fred Patterson, Canadian Ecosystem Leader at Red Hat, and Michael Kennedy, VP Solutions Architecture at Red Hat partner, Arctiq, a leading technology consulting firm that specializes in helping organizations adopt, manage, and scale cloud-native, DevOps, and automation technologies.

Michael talked about Arctiq’s strategic initiatives and the evolving landscape of AI and cybersecurity as the company prepares for its expansion into the U.S. He outlined Arctiq’s commitment to helping organizations modernize their infrastructure while enhancing cybersecurity, particularly in the context of AI adoption. Both Fred and Michael highlighted the importance of strategic planning and governance to navigate the complexities associated with AI technologies, predicting that AI will significantly drive productivity and economic growth across various industries.

The conversation also touched on the necessity for deeper engagement with customers regarding their strategic goals related to AI and automation, rather than merely focusing on sales. Fred and Michael encouraged partners to leverage AI tools within their organizations to inspire innovative applications for their clients. They discussed the importance of collaboration within the tech ecosystem, including partnerships with ISVs and OEMs, to create cohesive strategies for customer engagement.

