Julian sat down with Randal Wark and Paolo Del Nibletto to discuss the business climate in 2025, addressing the unpredictability of tariffs and its effects on corporate decision-making. Paolo noted that this uncertainty is causing businesses to hesitate in their pricing strategies, while Randal pointed out that many companies are tightening budgets and delaying projects, particularly in cybersecurity. They acknowledged the challenges posed by economic fluctuations and discussed the potential for technology to assist businesses in navigating these issues.

The need for consistent privacy standards in North America was another key topic, with Randal and Paolo contrasting the situation with the successful implementation of GDPR in Europe. They highlighted the lack of clear governance policies in North America, which leads to increased vulnerabilities.

They also touched on the challenges of remote work and the cybersecurity implications of accessing sensitive information in unsecured environments. Randal stressed the importance of disaster recovery plans and adaptability in response to emergencies, while Paolo discussed the political implications of power management in relation to AI.

