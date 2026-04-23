Guest: Julia Fairchild, Account Executive of Monjur, a specialized “Contracts-as-a-Service” (CaaS) platform designed specifically for the MSP and technology channel.

Julia outlined common legal challenges MSPs face — informal or inconsistent contracts, shifting regulations, and the limitations of reactive, hourly-billed legal help — and described Monjur’s approach of standardized, law-backed contracts to set expectations and protect businesses.

Julia will present the Monjur pilot tool and accompanying visuals that streamline contract creation and integrate with quoting tools, as well as how the system supports proactive, subscription-based legal services.

Don’t miss out on the 24th annual ChannelNext Central! If you’re in the area, join us for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/