Jeff Collins, CEO of WanAware, explored the shift toward Visibility-as-a-Service (VaaS), a model designed to help MSPs manage the increasing complexity of AI-accelerated infrastructure. He defined their core value proposition as “actionable observability”—a method that moves beyond simple data collection to map the complex relationships and “blast radius” of dependencies across cloud, on-premises, IoT, and OT environments. By establishing a real-time knowledge graph, the platform can auto-discover ephemeral or developer-deployed resources that traditional scanners often miss, effectively reducing the noise of false positives that plague modern security operations.

He also addressed the telemetry trap, where organizations collect massive amounts of data in silos but fail to derive automated context. WanAware’s solution uses a lightweight, no-code integrator to ingest disparate APIs and correlate them into a unified view. This architectural approach allows MSPs to capture tribal knowledge from their senior engineers and convert it into automated playbooks. These playbooks are then executed with strict AI grounding and per-action verification, ensuring that incident responses are consistent, documented, and free from the risks of manual, spreadsheet-driven workflows.